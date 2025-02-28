Pay rises of over €1,000 for civil and public servants to kick in from Saturday

The Department of Education said a primary school teacher will now start on €44,435 and a post-primary school teacher on €45,829. Photograph: iStock

More than 300,000 civil and public servants will receive pay increases of more than €1,000 per annum from Saturday as the latest instalment of last year’s public sector pay deal comes into effect.

The increases will be worth at least 2 per cent of annual pay to employees right across the public sector including almost 170,000 employees of the HSE as well as gardaí and teachers.

It is the second most significant increase provided for under the terms of the deal negotiated between government and union representatives at the start of last year. A further increase of 1 per cent is due to be paid in August, with most staff likely then to receive an additional 1 per cent under local bargaining provisions the following month.

Overall, the deal is worth at least 9.25 per cent to staff across the entire civil and public service and up to 17.3 per cent to the lowest-paid employees covered.

On this occasion anyone earning less than €50,000 per annum will receive the minimum €1,000 increase, equivalent to about €85 per month before tax.

The country’s most senior civil servants, many consultant doctors and judges in the higher courts will receive increases worth about €100 per week before tax.

Most premium and overtime rates as well as many allowances will also increase where they are linked to basic pay rates, and thousands of pensioners will benefit from similar percentage increases.

Various Government departments issued circulars on Friday setting out the new rates for staff, with the Department of Education saying a primary school teacher will now start on €44,435 and a post-primary school teacher on €45,829 while a special needs assistant (SNA) will earn just over €30,000.

The final increases provided for under the terms of the agreement are scheduled to come into effect in June 2026 and talks on a new deal are expected to get under way before the end of this year.