Pope’s Skoda car given to Mater Dei homeless hub in Drumcondra

The Skoda car used by Pope Francis during his visit to Ireland has been donated to a homeless hub in Dublin.

Staff at the Mater Dei homeless hub in Drumcondra will use the car to help homeless families move from temporary facilities in the hub to long term accommodation.

Archbishop Diarmuid Martin decided to donate the car to Crosscare, a social care agency in the Archdiocese of Dublin which runs the Mater Dei hub.

Conor Hickey, Director of Crosscare services, said they were delighted with the gift and hoped that families who were struggling would find this gesture from the Pope of some comfort.

The Skoda car will be given to Crosscare in the coming days and will be in daily use as the family hub is constantly full.

The former Mater Dei College was given over to Dublin City Council by the Archdiocese of Dublin last year and 100 families have moved through there since it opened.