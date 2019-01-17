MEP Brian Crowley says he will step down on health grounds

Ireland South MEP, Brian Crowley has confirmed he will not be running in this year’s European elections on health grounds. The elections are scheduled to take place in May.

Mr Crowley said he had over 30 surgeries over the past 3.5 years and never planned to be out from parliament as long as he was.

This paves the way for a number of Fianna Fáil hopefuls to seek the party’s nomination.

Mr Crowley (54) topped the poll in the 2014 European elections for Ireland South when he won 180,329 first preferences to take the first seat on the first count.

It is understood Mr Crowley, who was paralysed from the hips down when he fell from a roof at the age of 16 and has been a wheelchair user ever since, has been advised that medically it would not be advisable for him to run for the European Parliament.

Mr Crowley said he won’t be standing for any other public office.