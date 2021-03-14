Former Guardian editor set to resign from media commission

Former Guardian editor Alan Rusbridger is expected to resign from the Commission on the Future of the Media, The Irish Times has learnt.

Mr Rusbridger had come under pressure as a result of the recent admission by the former Guardian columnist Roy Greenslade that he had been a supporter of the IRA while working for the paper.

The Guardian published an article by Greenslade in 2014 which was critical of Máiría Cahill, who was a victim of sexual abuse by a former IRA member. Ms Cahill has called for Mr Rusbridger to resign from the commission, which was set up by the Government to make recommendations about the future of the media in Ireland.

Fine Gael senator Regina Doherty and the Labour leader Alan Kelly have also called for Mr Rusbridger to step down. Last week the commission said it unanimously backed Mr Rusbridger to continue in his role, and the Government said it wanted him to remain in the position.

However, it is expected that Mr Rusbridger will announce his resignation on Sunday evening in order to remove distractions from its work.

Ms Cahill told a BBC Spotlight programme in 2014 that as a teenager she was raped by an IRA member and that the IRA had sought to cover up the assault.

She subsequently complained to the Guardian about the piece written by Greenslade.

Rusbridger issued another apology a week ago for publishing Greenslade’s article, in which Greenslade had questioned Ms Cahill’s motive for speaking out at the time.

Saying while he knew then that Greenslade was a supporter of Sinn Féin, Rusbridger said he had not known he supported the IRA’s campaign. “I wish I’d known. I wouldn’t have published it now and I’m sorry,” he told The Irish Times last week.

The Future of Media Commission – where Rusbridger has chaired Zoom-held sessions – was appointed by the Government in September 2020 and is due to furnish its report in the next few months.

Ms Cahill’s lawyers complained about the Greenslade article at the time and the matter was sent by the newspaper’s lawyers to the then Readers’ Editor Chris Elliott, though it was not brought to Rusbridger’s attention.

Elliott said he could not “see grounds for suggesting that the article has a number of significant factual inaccuracies”.

However, Rusbridger has now apologised “both for the article and for the upset it must have caused her” because the article “spectacularly fails on transparency grounds”.