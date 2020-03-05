Fianna Fáil ready to open coalition talks with Fine Gael

Fianna Fáil has sought to increase pressure on Fine Gael to formally open coalition talks by saying it stands ready to begin detailed negotiations with its old rival.

But Fine Gael remained cautious after a policy exchange meeting between the two parties on Wednesday and again insisted that it wants to go into opposition.

Topics such as housing, the national development plan, the economy, Brexit and childcare and other cost of living issues were discussed.

Sources said it was stressed by Tánaiste Simon Coveney and others at the meeting that the view of the Fine Gael parliamentary party is that it wants to go into opposition. It was even pointed out by those representing Fine Gael that they could not be considered a negotiating team.

Afterwards, Fianna Fáil finance spokesman Michael McGrath said his party “stood ready” to intensify discussions. The Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael parliamentary parties will discuss the situation on Thursday.

The Dáil will sit for the second time on Thursday since the general election but there will not be a vote for taoiseach. The Green Party and the Social Democrats also met on Wednesday and it is understood the Greens told the meeting they will now reflect on the next steps forward after their initial meetings with other parties since the election.

Sinn Féin also continued its efforts to form a left-wing government and met TDs from People Before Profit and Independents4Change.

No mandate

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar does not yet have a mandate from the Fine Gael parliamentary party to enter formal coalition negotiations. Although he is expected to update his TDs and senators at the meeting on Thursday, sources involved in the talks did not expect Fine Gael to formally move to begin negotiations.

The Dáil will reconvene on Thursday and the House will hear statements on the coronavirus and last month’s European Council meeting and will move to establish some Dáil committees.

It is expected the Dáil will adjourn for another two weeks after Thursday’s session and the view across most political parties is that serious negotiations on forming a government will not get under way until after the St Patrick’s Day period.

The Fine Gael team at Wednesday’s meeting comprised Mr Coveney, Paschal Donohoe, Heather Humphreys, Josepha Madigan and Eoghan Murphy, as well as advisers Brian Murphy and John Carroll from Mr Varadkar’s office.

Fianna Fáil was represented by TDs Mr McGrath, Dara Calleary, Anne Rabbitte, Barry Cowen, Jack Chambers, Darragh O’Brien and Thomas Byrne, as well as advisers Deirdre Gillane and Kevin Dillon.

Mr Donohoe said the “discussions where you have the opportunity to hear from other parties are always fruitful”.

“It’s imperative on those who think that they can bring about change in a way that we have not been able to, seek to form a government.

“It’s really vital that those who are claiming they can form a government and have a mandate to do so, show their ability to make progress in the Dáil on the votes that will happen to elect a new taoiseach.”

Mr McGrath said: “From our perspective, we stand ready to take the next step. We believe that 3½ weeks from the general election that people want to see all parties now intensify their efforts towards forming a government, especially given the huge national issues that now need to be grappled with including Brexit and the coronavirus and so many others.

“We are not at that point where promises can’t be delivered.”