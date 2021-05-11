Young cyclist (11) killed in collision with van in Tralee

An 11-year-old girl has died after being knocked down by a van in a road traffic collision near Tralee, Co Kerry, on Monday evening.

The young girl was cycling a pedal bike when the collision happened outside Abbeydorney, near Tralee, at about 7.30pm.

The girl was taken to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee with serious injuries, but later died at the hospital.

The driver of the van, a man in his 50s, was also taken to the hospital, where he received treatment for his injuries.

The road where the incident took place remains closed, while a technical examination of the scene is conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. The investigators will seek to examine what factors may have led to the collision.

Local diversions remain in place until the examination of the site is finished.

Gardaí have also been conducting door-to-door inquiries for any witnesses and have sought CCTV footage from a company with an office near where the collision took place.

It is believed the girl lived on a lane off the road where the incident happened.

‘Heartbreaking’

Cathal Foley, a local Sinn Féin councillor, said the death of the young girl was “heartbreaking”.

“People are just waking up to it this morning. We had heard last night there had been a crash, but not that a child had been involved,” he said. “It’s a busy road, but it’s a narrow road . . . I’m a cyclist myself and it’s a bad road.”

Abbeydorney, near where the collision occurred, is a small area “where everyone knows each other”, he said.

Mikey Sheehy, a Fianna Fáil councillor said “the whole community is in shock, our thoughts are with the family at the moment”.

The Garda are seeking witnesses who may have seen the collision to come forward.

In particular, gardaí have appealed for any road users who were near Abbeydorney on the R556 between 7pm and 8pm on Monday, and who may have dash cam footage of the trip, to contact gardaí.

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact Tralee Garda station on 066-7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.