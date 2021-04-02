Woman (50s) dies after collision between car and SUV on Limerick road

A woman in her 50s has died following a collision between a car and an SUV outside Adare, Co Limerick on Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred on the N21 at Kilgobbin close to Adare at around 3pm.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the SUV, a woman in her 40s, was taken to Limerick University Hospital with serious injuries.

The N21 was closed between the M20 at Junction 5 Ballybronogue and the Lantern Lodge in Adare after the crash and diversions were in place. A technical examination of the scene has now been completed, a Garda spokesman said.

Gardaí have appealed to witnesses, particularly any road users who may have camera footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Newcastlewest on 069 20650 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.