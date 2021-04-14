Several Ministers support mandatory quarantine exemption for vaccinated people

Several Ministers have come out strongly in favour of considering exemptions for mandatory hotel quarantine for fully vaccinated people.

The idea was first broached by Minister for Higher and Further Education Simon Harris, but it is understood it was discussed further at Cabinet this morning, with support for the idea from Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien and Minister for Justice Helen McEntee.

Well-placed sources said a wide-ranging and long discussion about mandatory hotel quarantine also included the possibility of adopting a more “humanitarian” approach to the system, including looking at the cases so far and perhaps examining the appeals process.

It is understood Ms McEntee also emphasised that other departments should be prepared to assist the Department of Health more on issues like Mandatory Hotel Quarantine.

Earlier, it was confirmed that a fully vaccinated Irish woman who took a High Court legal challenge while in mandatory hotel quarantine has been released, following a negative coronavirus test.

Emma Kelly left the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Dublin on Tuesday evening, The Irish Times understands.

The 30-year-old woman had been in quarantine since she arrived home from Dubai on April 3rd to assist her mother as her father undergoes surgery for cancer.

Ms Kelly is fully vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine and had received two negative coronavirus tests before her departure for Ireland, her solicitor, Michael French, told the High Court on Monday. She had also tested negative for Covid-19 when she underwent a further PCR test here on April 4th, her second day of quarantine.

She would have been legally permitted to exit quarantine on Monday, April 12th, had she received a negative PCR test that day but hotel staff had failed to test her that day in line with their obligations under the relevant legislation, the court was told.

Ms Kelly had submitted three requests for review of her mandatory quarantine under the Health Act but those had been denied, the court heard.

After the results of a PCR test on Tuesday came back negative, she was allowed to leave the hotel last night

‘Lack of foresight’

Meanwhile, the chief executive of the Irish Business and Employers Confederation (IBEC), Danny McCoy, has criticised the “lack of foresight” shown by the Government in adding to the mandatory hotel quarantine list countries with significant and large-scale strategic interests with Ireland.

From Thursday passengers from an additional 16 countries will be required to quarantine in a State-assigned hotel. Included on the new list are Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg, as well as the United States and Canada.

There was “plenty of time” to think through the concept of mandatory hotel quarantine and its benefits, and adding countries such as the United States, France and Italy raises questions of competence, he said.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1’s Today with Claire Byrne programme, he said not enough consideration was given to the “damage that’s done by hotel quarantine to people’s lives” and to the business system and the “brand of Ireland being open for business”.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly announced on Tuesday evening that the hotel quarantine system would not accept any new bookings until Monday as it emerged the system was reaching capacity.

Mr McCoy said a “blanket message” has gone out to the world that travel to Ireland requires 14 days of quarantine and the imagery surrounding this poses a problem.

“Particularly since the US was added to the list, the amount of queries coming in from senior executives saying: ‘What’s going on in Ireland? How are we going to actually get critical people into critical places with this 14 days?’,” he said.

He said the lack of co-ordination with Northern Ireland and Britain means the benefits of the State’s quarantine system are “dubious”. There is a “really distinct difference” between Ireland’s borders and those of New Zealand, where mandatory hotel quarantine has been hailed for eliminating the virus, Mr McCoy added.

“If we were co-ordinated it might make sense . . . It is nonsensical to go half the zero-Covid strategy when we haven’t got co-ordination on the island,” he said.

‘Shambles’

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan told RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland programme that the number of hotel quarantine “walk-ins” had been “slightly higher” than the Government anticipated.

“We will see an increase in the hotel capacity. There is provision for that sort of extra people coming,” he said, adding that the issue will be discussed on Wednesday by Cabinet.

Sinn Féin’s health spokesman David Cullinane said the hotel quarantine capacity issue was a “shambles”.

Mr Cullinane said the issue was down to a lack of planning and he said the Government “has to take responsibility for rushing in with no plan”.