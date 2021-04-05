Search of Roscommon grow house nets cannabis worth €124,000

A man in his 50s was arrested on Monday after gardaí­ seized €124,000 worth of cannabis herb after searching a house in Boyle, Co Roscommon.

Officers attached to the Longford and Roscommon Divisional Drugs Unit obtained a search warrant after receiving information concerning sale and supply of drugs in the town.

During the search gardaí­ discovered a sophisticated grow house where three rooms had been adapted to cultivate cannabis plants. Investigating officers seized 55 plants at various stages of maturity and 4kg of harvested cannabis herb.

The estimated street value of all drugs seized is €124,000. The narcotics will now be sent for analysis.

The individual arrested during the search was taken to Castlerea Garda station where he is being detained under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.