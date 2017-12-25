Rainfall warning fails to deter brave Sandycove swimmers

A yellow rainfall warning did not stop swimmers at Dublin’s forty foot this Christmas Day, as queues of people lined up to take the traditional dip in Sandycove.

A yellow rainfall warning did not stop swimmers at Dublin’s forty foot this Christmas Day. Photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times

Traffic was backed up just after 9am as the crowds drove to the popular swimming spot on Dublin’s southside.

Many of the swimmers had recently returned home for Christmas.

A yellow rainfall warning is in place for all of Connacht as well as counties Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary.

Accumulations of up to 35 mm are expected after heavy rainfall in many places over the last number of days.

The yellow rainfall warning, the lowest level of warning, is in place until 6pm on Christmas Day.

Temperatures are expected to drop to 4 degrees, and continue falling over the coming week with overnight temperatures of minus 4 degrees forecast.

St Stephen’s Day is set to be a bright cold day with a widespread early morning frost.

Most parts of the country will remain dry, but some wintry showers are expected in northwest Ulster with severe frost overnight.