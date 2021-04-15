Overturned lorry on M50 sparks widespread traffic disruption

An overturned lorry on the M50 has seen the northbound motorway closed between Junction 11 Tallaght and Junction 9 Red Cow and widespread traffic disruption in west Dublin.

The lorry overturned and spilled what appeared to be building rubble across the northbound lanes of the M50 near the Red Cow interchange.

M50 operatives working for Transport Infrastructure Ireland could be seen shovelling plaster board and metal that spilled from the lorry as it lay on its side.

M50 traffic was reported to be very heavy from Firhouse to Tallaght, where it is being diverted onto the N81 Tallaght road.

A Garda spokesman said the truck overturned on a slip road “and moved onto the M50” . A man has been taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are said to be non-life threatening.

Gardaí said one lane of the M50 was being kept open, but traffic build-up in the area is considerable, and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

AA Roadwatch reported traffic approaching Dublin from the M7/N7 direction may still join the M50 northbound or southbound.

Heavy traffic on the M50 after a lorry overturned at the Red Cow junction. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins

However, traffic on routes adjoining the M50 is slow with Belgard Road badly affected, particularly approaching the Bóthar Katharine Tynan junction and towards Newlands Cross.

On the eastern side of the motorway there is heavy traffic heading from Wellington Road and Templeville Road onto St Peter’s Road and through to the Walkinstown roundabout.

There are also queues heading for the roundabout on Greenhills Road and Ballymount Road Lower, with Walkinstown Avenue heavy heading away from the roundabout towards the Naas Road, according to AA Roadwatch.

Kimmage Road Lower is also very slow inbound approaching the KCR, and further along towards the Sundrive Road junction.

Killinniny Road is also slow heading for the Firhouse Road junction, coming from the M50 direction, AA Roadwatch said.