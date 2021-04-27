Orla Crowe nominated for appointment as Circuit Court judge

Senior Counsel Orla Crowe has been nominated for appointment as a judge to the Circuit Court, following a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The vacancy arises as a result of the retirement of Judge Jacqueline Linnane earlier this month.

The Government nominated Ms Crowe for appointment to the Circuit Court, with the decision to be approved by President Michael D Higgins.

Ms Crowe studied at University College Dublin, before undertaking a postgraduate degree at King’s Inns.

She was appointed a Junior Counsel in 1990, and a Senior Counsel in 2016.

She held a position on the board of the Irish Rule of Law International group, and the State criminal bar committee of the Bar Council.

She also lectured at King’s Inns on Constitutional Law for a number of years from 1998 to 2001.