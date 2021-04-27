Funeral of Jennie Poole told of ’mother like no other’

The funeral of a young mother-of-two who was killed in her home in north Dublin earlier this month has heard her “life was cut short but her memory will always live on”.

Jennie Poole (24), from Finglas, was remembered as “a mother like no other”, who “would do anything” for her children.

Ms Poole sustained fatal injuries in an assault at her apartment on Melville Drive, Finglas on April 17th. She was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Connolly hospital, Blanchardstown, where was pronounced dead.

Her funeral took place at Saint Canice’s Church in Finglas Village on Tuesday morning and was attended by her children Nevaeh and Zack, her parents, brothers and sisters. Hundreds of mourners gathered on the streets of Finglas to pay their respects.

A guard of honour was provided by Erin’s Isle GAA club, of which Ms Poole was a member, and Beneavin Lodge Care Home, where she worked.

“On April 17th a dark cloud came over our family, the day God took Jennie home, it was not Jennie’s time but Jennie was taken from us in a way that we will never forget,” Ms Poole’s brother, Jason, told the service. “As a family, we are numb and still in complete shock.”

Mr Poole said his sister was “an amazing mother”, a loyal and trusted friend and “always put everyone before herself”.

“Jennie’s first love and her main priority was always Nevaeh and Zack. She was a mother like no other. Jennie’s life was all about her kids. She would do anything for them. She loved her holiday to Spain with the kids and for her it was always about making memories for her and her kids,” he said.

Mr Poole said she “loved life and had a lot to live for” and was “loved so much by everyone that knew her”. He said Ms Poole was a fun, kind-hearted person, who “loved music, sports and a good selfie”.

“As a family we are broken-hearted that Jennie was taken away from us. Her life was cut short but her memory will always live on,” he said. “Jennie we love you and miss you but one day we will meet again. Fly high Jennie, our beautiful angel.”

Mr Poole thanked Connolly hospital, Dublin Fire Brigade and gardaí from Cabra and Finglas for “everything they did to save Jennie that day”. He said the Poole family had been “blown away” by the support from businesses, schools, GAA clubs, neighbours and friends.

Fr Joseph Poole, who led the service and also a relative of Ms Poole, said she was a young, determined woman as well as a bubbly and caring person.

He said the Poole family have “suffered a great loss”, which had affected the local and wider community adding “it is a loss that cannot be replaced”.

He said Ballygall Crescent, where Ms Poole was originally from, had “never seen so much bunting as it has seen on the road these days” and that the church would have been full “two or three times over” if Covid-19 restrictions were not in place.

Fr Poole also said Ms Poole was “selfless” and that “we may never be able to make sense of what has happened”.

Offertory gifts included Ms Poole’s hurl and helmet, boxing gloves, an Eminem CD, her ID badge for work, make-up, a statue of an angel and family photographs.

The funeral cortege drove past Erin’s Isle GAA grounds afterwards, also passing by Ms Poole’s parents’ home in Ballygall Crescent, before burial took place at Glasnevin Cemetery.

A man is before the courts at present in relation to Ms Poole’s killing.