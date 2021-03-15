Nphet discussed penalising people failing to self-isolate or restrict movements

The possibility of penalising people who fail to observe periods of self-isolation or restriction of movements was discussed at a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) last month.

The team also examined whether people could self-swab for Covid tests if the testing system came under extreme pressure again.

Newly published minutes of a meeting of the group on February 11th show it discussed a paper by the health watchdog on measures to support self-isolation and restriction of movements.

The paper, by the Health Information and Quality Authority, was prepared in response to a query from Nphet on measures being taken internationally to support compliance with stay-at-home or isolation rules for those with Covid-19.

In addition to softer measures when case numbers return to low levels, such as “universal, comprehensive packages… to support individuals”, the minutes show that “consideration could also be given to the use of enforcement measures (for example, monitoring and or penalties), where appropriate”.

The minutes do not reflect any further discussion on that particular topic, and it is not recorded whether it was included as a key action. The group also discussed the use of web-based applications to provide customised information and help direct individuals to the relevant advice and supports, and improvements for people whose first language is not English.

The Nphet also discussed the cessation of testing of close contacts of confirmed cases of Covid-19, which was forced on public health teams during the most recent surge in infection as their capacity to conduct such tests became overwhelmed.

The minutes show that the “limiting factor with testing was with the number of swabbers available, and this raised the question of whether self-swabbing should be considered.”

Nphet remarked that a contingency plan must be in place and that capacity for more intensive retrospective contact tracing “and more intensive measures around close contacts” should be focused on.

Family doctors told the meeting of Nphet that a significant number of patients thought they would be charged for their Covid-19 test, “with unfortunate reports that people have been charged for referral causing significant some (sic) misunderstanding and confusion”.

The minutes also show internal modelling – published at the time in letters to Government - overestimated how much cases would come down. Modelling showed to the meeting suggested that there would be between 100 and 300 cases per day by yesterday, March 15th, when there were 575 cases reported.