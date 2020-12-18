Man arrested twice within six hours in Cork for suspected drink driving

Gardaí have arrested one man twice for suspected drink driving within a period of six hours.

The man was arrested in Mallow during a 24 hours focus on road safety between December 17th and 18th.

Over the period four arrests were made for suspected drink driving and one for drug driving.

The arrests were made as a result of checkpoints, patrols and in one incident, a call from a member of the public.

Head of the Garda Roads Policing Unit in North Cork, Inspector Joe O Connor said the Christmas road safety campaign will run until January 5th “and will primarily focus on detecting those who drive having consumed alcohol or drugs.

“Gardaí will continue to enforce all road traffic legislation and try to reduce the risk of collisions on the roads. We will focus on driving under the influence, speeding, not wearing a seatbelt and holding a mobile phone whilst driving.”