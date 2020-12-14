Man (80s) dies in house fire in south Dublin

A man aged in his 80s has died in a Dublin house fire.

The fire started shortly after 4pm on Monday at a house on the Dundrum Road in south Dublin.

A woman, also aged in her 80s, was taken to St Vincent’s University Hospital as a precaution following the outbreak of the blaze.

In a statement, gardaí said the man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to St Columcille’s Hospital in Loughlinstown. A postmortem will take place at a later date.

Foul play is not expected as a cause of the fire, although investigations will have to take place.

The incident follows the death of a couple in their late 60s and 70s in a house fire in Portmarnock, north Co Dublin, earlier this month.

Dublin Fire Brigade was called to the blaze at Michael and Beatrice Hurley’s Portmarnock home at 9.45pm on Saturday, December 5th.