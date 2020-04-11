Man (40s) dies after two vehicle collision in Leixlip
Gardaí seek witnesses to crash on Easton Road at 9.50am on Saturday
A man has died following a road traffic collision in Leixlip, Co Kildare.
The two-vehicle incident happened at 9.50am on Saturday on the Easton Road.
A man, in his 40s, who was driving one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the other car, a man in his 60s, was taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown with non-life threatening injuries.
Forensic collision investigators were at the scene on Saturday and the road was closed with local diversions in place.
Gardaí appealed to anybody who witnessed the crash to contact Leixlip Garda station on (01) 6667800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.