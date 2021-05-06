Man (40s) dies after falling into River Finn in Donegal

A man has died after he fell into a river in Co Donegal while fishing.

The incident happened on the popular River Finn on Wednesday at about midday.

The man, who was in his 40s, was fishing between the Glenmore and Cloghan areas of Ballybofey when the accident happened.

The area is a popular spot for salmon anglers and walkers who visit an area known as the Salmon Leap where fish rise.

It is understood the man, believed to be from the Draperstown area of Co Derry, lost his footing and fell into the water.

Gardaí and emergency services arrived on the scene at about 12.30pm.

The man’s body was recovered from the water a short time later and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood the man’s brother was with him on the fishing trip.

His body was removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a postmortem will take place.

The man’s identity will not be released until all family members have been informed of this death.