Man (33) remanded in custody in connection with 2006 murder

A 33-year-old man has appeared in court charged in connection with the murder of a man in Co Kilkenny nearly 14 years ago.

Martin Kelly, of Church Avenue, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny, appeared before Carlow District Court charged with the murder of Gerry Nolan (44) who died at his caravan at Deerpark, Castlecomer, on July 24th, 2006.

The accused wore a black tracksuit in court.

Garda Michael Corcoran gave evidence that he charged Mr Kelly in the precincts of Carlow Courthouse at 10.35 this morning. The accused made no reply after caution.

Judge Geraldine Carthy remanded the defendant in custody to appear before Kilkenny District Court on March 16th.

Family members of the victim attended the court.