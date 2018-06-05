Irish winner scoops €17m EuroMillions jackpot

The winning ticket in Tuesday’s €17 million EuroMillions jackpot was sold in Ireland.

Competition organisers have confirmed the ticket was purchased here, but no details have yet emerged as to where in the country it was sold or who the winner might be.

The winning numbers were 9, 15, 22, 39 and 46, and the lucky stars were 4 and 5.

Ireland has had its fair share of success in the European draw.

In December, a Dublin family syndicate scooped a €38.9 million jackpot.

The following month two tickets sold in counties Mayo and Galway each won €500,000 in a EuroMillions Plus draw.

However, the most famous Irish winner is probably Limerick woman Dolores McNamara, who collected €115 million in 2005.

More information on where the latest golden ticket was sold is likely to emerge in the next 24 to 48 hours.

A spokeswoman for the National Lottery said it was the country’s first European jackpot winner of the year and 14th since the competition launched in 2004.

Also, it is a first for Ireland in terms of having a European jackpot winner days after a national jackpot was won.

“We are absolutely delighted to have an Irish person win,” the spokeswoman said.

The advice now for the ticket-holder, she said, is to keep the ticket safe and contact the National Lottery, which will guide them through the claims process.

Given the amount of money involved, winners are also recommended to seek independent advice on how to proceed with the life-changing event.