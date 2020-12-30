Huntsman killed by stag at hunt kennels in Co Cork

Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority are investigating the death of a professional huntsman who was killed by a stag yesterday.

It is understood the man died when he was attacked while feeding a pet stag at at the Duhallow hunt kennels in Liscarroll, in north Cork.

The alarm was raised when he did not return home.

The man has been named locally as Ger Withers, a married man in his forties and the father of three young children.

Mr Withers was well known in the area and highly regarded as a skilled huntsman hunting with Old English hounds.

The body was removed to the mortuary in Cork University Hospital.

More to follow.