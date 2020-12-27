Hundreds of homes without power after Storm Bella crosses Ireland

Hundreds of homes across the State are without power after Storm Bella swept across Ireland overnight.

A fresh Met Éireann status yellow weather warning has come into effect on Sunday for two counties, with the forecaster on this occasion cautioning people in Donegal and Leitrim about wintry showers potentially leading to accumulations of snow and icy conditions on the roads. The warning came into effect at 6am and is due to lapse at 8pm on Sunday.

The UK Met Office has issued a weather warning for counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry, which says that icy conditions are likely in many areas. That warning is to end at around 3pm Sunday, with another due to come into effect later in the day.

“An area of rain, sleet and snow will move south through Sunday night with the potential for icy surfaces and some travel disruption,” according to the UK Met Office website.

Storm Bella passed over Ireland on Saturday night and early Sunday with rain and strong winds affecting in many areas.

The ESB’s powercheck website shows relatively small outages affecting a few hunderd customers in counties Clare, Limerick, Kerry, Waterford, Mayo, Donegal, Dublin and Waterford.

Met Éireann had forecast that the storm’s westerly winds would reach speeds of 50km/h-65km/h with gusts of 90km/h-110km/h.