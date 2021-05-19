HSE staff to be paid as normal this week despite cyberattack

The Health Service Executive has said thousands of staff due to be paid this week will receive their wages as normal, despite the cyberattack on its computer systems.

However, it has warned that “some issues may arise” in relation to payroll next week and that it is continuing to work on a contingency arrangement. The HSE told staff on Wednesday that payroll arrangements would proceed this week as normal.

“This is based on returns submitted last week before the normal payroll closing date before the IT cyberattack arose. Our focus is also on next week’s payroll and we will continue to work on any contingency measures when they become necessary. We anticipate some further issues may arise next week,” said the HSE.

It is understood that the organisation expects that staff due to the be paid on Thursday will receive the correct amounts due.

On Tuesday, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said it was “an absolute top priority” for the HSE that that staff due to be paid this week would receive their wages. But he said the organisation’s payroll system was out of action at that stage as a consequence of the cyberattack.

