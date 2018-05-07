Gorse fires in Dublin mountains as dry weather takes hold

The Dublin Fire Brigade tackled two separate gorse fires in the Dublin mountains on Sunday and Monday.

Eight units attended the fires in Glencullen and Barnacullia on Sunday night, with three fire engines on the scene in Glencullen on Monday morning.

#Drone view of one of the fires on the Dublin mountains last night. 8 units attended 2 different gorse fires in #Glencullen & #Barnacullia. Dry conditions at the moment have led to an increased fire risk #Dubin #fire #dronesforgood #dronestagram pic.twitter.com/OU8bXjKc90 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) May 7, 2018

The fire brigade finished work there at lunchtime on Monday.

Dry weather means the risk of fire is increased. The Department of Agriculture has issued an status orange forest fire warning, effective until Thursday.

Dublin Fire Brigade warned people who live downwind of the fires to close their windows as there could be ash in the air.