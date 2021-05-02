Gardaí seek help in locating man missing since March

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in locating a man last seen in Co Dublin in March.

John Redmond (44), was last seen in Donabate on March 15th. He is described as being 5ft 8in in height, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Mr Redmond is known to frequent the Dublin City Centre and Ballymun areas. Gardaí and Mr Redmon’s family are urging him to make contact, a Garda statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Swords (01 666 4700) or the Garda confidential line (1800 666 111).