Gardai seize drugs worth €300,000 in Limerick city

Gardaí in Limerick seized €339,000 of suspected cocaine and cannabis on Monday evening as part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs.

Three men have been arrested in connection with the seizures and are being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Members of the local Divisional Drugs Unit stopped two cars in Limerick city yesterday, one in Corbally and the other in Thomandgate.

Searches of the vehicles uncovered suspected cannabis herb from each. Both seizures had an estimated value of €20,000.

The two male drivers, aged in their 40s and 50s, were arrested and brought to Henry Street and Roxboro Road Garda stations.

Two follow-up searches were then carried out with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit, resulting in the discovery of almost €300,000 worth of suspected drugs.

A search of an apartment on Henry Street uncovered €170,000 worth of suspected cocaine and €124,000 of suspected cannabis herb.

A third man, aged in his 60s, was arrested at the scene and brought to Henry Street Garda station.

Later that evening gardaí conducted a search of another house in Corbally, which led to the seizure of €5,000 of suspected cannabis herb and a sum of cash. No arrests were made following this search.

The suspected drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.