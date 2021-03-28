Double killer Frank McCann barricades self into cell after release refused

Double killer Frank McCann barricaded himself into his cell at Arbour Prison, Dublin, on Sunday after being informed that he had been refused release, which he was hoping to secure.

McCann, a former high-profile swimming coach, killed his wife, Esther, and their 18-month-old foster child, Jessica, who was also his niece, by setting their home on fire on September 4th, 1992. He was convicted of the murders and jailed for life in 1996, but as most life-sentence prisoners serve about 20 years, he has been pressing to be released.

Members of his immediate and extended family have recently spoken out against him, saying if he was released from prison he would still pose a danger. His sister-in-law Elizabeth Shorten last week urged Minister for Justice Helen McEntee not to approve his release, saying he should not be freed.

McCann, now aged 61 years, has been serving a double life sentence in Arbour Hill Prison, following his conviction in 1996.

The Irish Times understands McCann barricaded himself into his cell on Sunday and refused to come out. A group of staff was called in after a stand-off and took about 15 minutes to break through the barricade he had erected.

According to informed sources, McCann, who is almost 25 years into a double life sentence for killing his wife and foster daughter, has now lost his privileges as a result of the incident on Sunday.

McCann had been securing periods of release, including to attend a computer course outside the prison campus, before the Covid-19 pandemic. More recently he had secured a job working in the officers’ mess and had done other jobs assigned to trusted prisoners, including cutting the grass outside the prison building.

His latest application for full temporary release – which would have meant his full release under licence – has been rejected.

‘Out of character’

Prison sources said the incident was out of character, as the prison, which houses many sex offenders, is one of the most stable in the Irish prison system and McCann has been a quiet prisoner during his years in jail.

McCann set fire to his home on Butterfield Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin, in 1992 before fleeing the scene. Esther (36) and Jessica died inside the burning house. McCann later arrived back at the home and played the part of the distraught husband attempting to rescue his family.

He initially attempted to deflect suspicion from himself after the murders through claims he had received anonymous threats before the fire, and also reported fake gas leaks in the period before the fire.

However, detectives began to focus on a decision by the Adoption Board to refuse the McCanns’ application to adopt Jessica. A woman had contacted the Adoption Board on April 17th, 1991, alleging McCann had fathered a child with her 17-year-old daughter.

The State’s case was that McCann killed his wife in a premeditated act because he did not want her to find out the reason the Adoption Board had refused their application.