Donegal town records highest Covid-19 rate in the State

The electoral area of the small Donegal town of Milford has the highest rate of Covid-19 in the State, with the incidence of the virus in the area more than doubling in the last week.

The Milford electoral area’s incidence, which is the rate the virus is spreading, was 319 per 100,000 people last week, with 44 cases in 14 days.

In the past seven days the incidence rate in the town has more than doubled to 675. There has been 93 confirmed cases within the population of 13,771 in the last 14 days.

The national incidence rate of the disease currently stands at 122.

The latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), published on Thursday, examines the 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 up to April 26th in each of the State’s 166 electoral areas. The data is published on the Government’s Covid-19 data hub every week.

Letterkenny, in Co Donegal, has the second highest rate of Covid-19, with an incidence rate of 594.

Nenagh, in Co Tipperary, has the third highest incidence at 449, followed by Ongar in west Dublin, with 418 cases per 100,000 people.

The west Dublin suburb reported the highest rate of the virus in the State last week, with an incidence of 440, which has since come down.

Spreading

Other areas where the disease is spreading more widely include Newbridge, Co Kildare (391), Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart, west Dublin (356), Edenderry, Co Offaly (321), and Ballymun, north Dublin (303).

Five of the 10 areas with the highest incidence of the virus were in Dublin. In total more than 50 local electoral areas had Covid-19 rates higher than the national average.

Sixteen local areas reported less than five confirmed Covid-19 cases in the last 14 days, according to the HPSC figures.

These included electoral areas in Kanturk, Co Cork, Belmullet, Co Mayo, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny, Kilmuckridge, Co Wexford, Kilrush, Co Clare, Connemara, Co Galway, Skibbereen, Co Cork and Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary.

Dún Laoghaire, south Co Dublin, had the lowest incidence of the virus in the capital.