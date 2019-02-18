Dingle all the way?: Name row is set to reignite for Co Kerry town

A long-running row over the correct name for Dingle in Co Kerry looks set to reignite today as a result of the official name given to one of the county’s new local electoral areas.

An Daingean was voted down by the public when it was proposed as an alternative to Dingle in a plebiscite in 2006.

However, it has now re-emerged as the name of a three-seater local electoral area in the region for May’s local elections.

Dingle was officially removed as the name of the town by a placenames order under the Official Languages Act, introduced by then minister for rural and Gaeltacht affairs Éamon Ó Cuív, and replaced with An Daingean in 2004.

Locals argued that Dingle had always been referred to in Irish as Daingean Uí Chúis, while An Daingean was the name of a town in Co Offaly. A plebiscite was called and resulted in an overwhelming vote in favour of Dingle-Daingean Uí Chúis as the town’s name.

The matter appeared settled, but a motion will come before Kerry County Council today over the use of An Daingean.

Cllr Séamus Cosaí Fitzgerald is calling on the council to tell the Department of Local Government and the Local Electoral Area Boundary Committee that “the placename An Daingean no longer exists”.

He said the reintroduction of it is “inflaming” a row that took years to resolve and that he fears “the legitimacy of the [May] election could be questioned” as a result.