Teenager’s body found at harbour in Balbriggan

The body of a teenager has been discovered at the harbour in Balbriggan, Co Dublin.

Finley Gannon (18) disappeared after attending the Home nightclub in the town on Friday night.

The body was recovered from the harbour at 1.30pm on Saturday afternoon.

His remains were taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown for a postmortem.

On its Facebook page and Twitter account, Rush Athletic FC offered their condolences to Mr Gannon’s family.

It read: “On behalf of the committee, managers and all members, Rush Athletic FC would like to offer their condolences to the family of Finley Gannon, a former schoolboy of ours, on his tragic passing over the weekend. A minute’s silence will be respected at all games today. May he RIP.”

A Garda spokesman said it had yet to formally identify the deceased.