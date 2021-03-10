Coronavirus: Northern Ireland reports eight further deaths

Eight more people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, the North’s Department of Health reported on Wednesday.

It brings the death toll recorded by the department to 2,087. A further 147 people tested positive for the virus.

A total of 212 patients are being treated for Covid-19 in the North’s hospitals, with 29 in intensive care.

Meanwhile, more than 600,000 people in Northern Ireland have now received their first Covid-19 vaccine dose, according to figures released by the department on Wednesday.

A dashboard providing daily data on the progress of the vaccination programme in the North was launched by the department on Wednesday. So far, a total of 648,028 doses of vaccine have been administered, which includes 601,101 first doses. There have been 6,898 injections in the most recent 24-hour period.