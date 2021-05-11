Coronavirus: More than half a million second vaccine doses administered in the North
One further death and 89 new Covid-19 cases reported in Northern Ireland
One million first doses of vaccines are also close to being administered, Northern Ireland’s Department of Health said. File photograph: iStock
There has been one further death linked to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours and an additional 89 positive cases, Northern Ireland’s Department of Health said.
In total 1,485,125 vaccines have been administered to date.
On Tuesday, Northern Ireland passed the 500,000 mark for second doses administered.
One million first doses of vaccines are also close to being administered, the department said. – PA