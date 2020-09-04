Cork city to hire 20 firefighters in new recruitment drive

Cork City Council is to hire 20 firefighters in its first recruitment drive in eight years.

Chief fire officer John Ryan said Cork’s fire service was evolving with its city. “We are hoping to draw the very best from across the community, who are willing to be the difference. The brigade has a long and proud history, but the common thread is that the city’s firefighters are always ready to protect, prevent and respond.”

Candidates will be assessed across a broad range of skills, and not on just physical strength. “There is no stereotypical firefighter – but there are good team players,” Mr Ryan said.

The recruitment campaign features station officer Irene Wallace, who has said being a fire fighter is like being part of a family.

“I cannot imagine doing any other job. Every time we climb into the engine on the way to a call we know that we are only as good as the sum of our parts. If you want to serve your community and want to do a job that is exhilarating and rewarding, then this job is for you.”

Applications for the position of firefighter can be submitted until September 25th.

The campaign comes as Cork City fire brigade marks the 100th anniversary of the burning of Cork, when firefighters tried to prevent the spread of devastating blazes set by British forces. Their heroic efforts will be marked through a series of events in the year.