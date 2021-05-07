Cancellation of Dublin Horse Show casts doubt on large-scale summer events

The Dublin Horse Show has been cancelled for the second year in a row.

Last year’s show was an early casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic and was cancelled in April.

Despite the brightening picture as a result of the Covid-19 vaccination programme, the RDS has decided to cancel this year’s international show, which was due to be held between August 18th and 22nd.

The organisers said there is too much uncertainty around the opening of the country to allow the show to go ahead as planned.

In a statement, the RDS said: “Preparations for a typical Dublin Horse Show take many months of planning and organisation, and this has not been possible this year with the levels of uncertainty that still exist for the re-opening of Irish society.”

Instead, the RDS intends to host the RDS National Championships for selected national competitions across show jumping and showing classes subject to Government approval.

It will consist of a reduced number of national competitions which will be spread over three days of show jumping and two days of showing classes.

The RDS National Championships will be held ‘behind closed doors’. Entry to the event will be restricted to equestrian competitors for the day of their competition only.

“The RDS is mindful of acting responsibly during these times and the event will only proceed on foot of Government approval, which is currently being sought,” the organisers stressed.

Last year’s cancellation was the first since 1940. It has not been cancelled two years in a row since the first World War.

Swamp fever cancelled the competition for the Aga Khan trophy in 1966, but the remainder of show proceeded as normal.

Last week, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he expects the country to be more or less back to normal by August.

However, the difficulties in planning major events which are months into the future may scupper many large events which normally take place during the summer. The Rose of Tralee is still listed as going ahead at a yet to be confirmed date in August.

The Electric Picnic is still listed as going ahead between September 3rd and 5th in Stradbally, Co Laois.

The directors of the National Ploughing Championships are due to meet next week to determine whether or not this year’s festival will go ahead or not.

It is due to take place between September 15th and 18th in Fenagh, Co Carlow. It is the biggest outdoor event in Europe, attracting 250,000 people every year.

A spokeswoman for the championship said they need to make a decision in the coming weeks given the scale of the event and their exhibitors need to know too if it is feasible.