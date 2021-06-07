Additional 377 coronavirus infections reported in the State

Another 377 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the State by the Department of Health.

Sixty-nine people are in hospital with the virus, with 26 patients in intensive care.

Earlier on Monday, some restrictions eased across the country.

Restaurants, cafes and bars reopened for outdoor dining.

Gyms, swimming pools and leisure centres are open for individual training only, while non-professional outdoor sports matches can take place once again. Also allowed to reopen are cinemas and theatres.

A maximum of 100 people can attend organised outdoor events, although up to 200 can attend outdoor venues with a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000.