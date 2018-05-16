Vicky Phelan says she wants accountability ‘not revenge’

Vicky Phelan has said she is “not interested in revenge” but wants accountability from the health service over the CervicalCheck scandal.

Speaking to the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday, she said “it is a disgrace that we have been put in this position” and she hoped the HSE was overhauled “from the ground up”.

Ms Phelan (43) won a €2.5 million settlement last month after she received incorrect smear test results.

She took proceedings after it emerged her 2011 smear test, which showed no abnormalities, was found, in a 2014 audit of smear tests on a number of women, to be incorrect.

“I’m not interested in revenge, that’s not why I’m here,” she said. “I do want to see accountability… that this will never happen to any woman, man or child.”

Ms Phelan said three issues needed to be looked at: open disclosures, patient safety and the senior management who approved the communication strategy.

“If I do die, I want it not to be in vain. I want protocols to be put in place and sanctions for people who make mistakes and that the HSE is overhauled from the ground up, so that people are held accountable and this will never happen again,” she said.

“The misdiagnosis in my case has cost me my life. I’ve got terminal cancer,” she said.

“I don’t believe I’m going to die but I have to fight for my life every day... At least I’m still here to tell the tale and that’s why I’m fighting with everything in my being.”

Also addressing the committee on Wednesday was Stephen Teap whose wife Irene was diagnosed with cancer in 2015 and died last year after two undisclosed false tests in 2010 and 2013.

Mr Teap said it seemed people in senior HSE positions who knew about the 2016 memos - which revealed internal knowledge about false results - were in the same positions today. He said he couldn’t understand why they remained in these positions.

“We have dead women, terminal diagnoses, death sentences,” he said.

Mr Teap said “more need to go now and step aside” to allow inquiries to take place.

Stephen and Irene Teap with their tsons Noah and Oscar. Irene Teap died last year after receiving incorrect cervical cancer screening results. Photograph: Stephen Teap/Facebook

He said he was sharing his late wife’s story as “I know that’s what she would have wanted”. The HSE needed to be reformed, in particular at senior level, he added, saying mandatory disclosures were “worthless” unless sanctions were put in place too.

It emerged last month that at least 162 women with cervical cancer had not been informed about the audit results and past false tests. Of 209 women who could have had earlier intervention in light of false tests, 18 have died.

The Public Accounts Committee and the Oireachtas Health Committee have been criticised by the doctor appointed by the Government to lead the scoping inquiry.

Dr Gabriel Scally warned the Department of Health that “individuals are being distracted” as they prepare to appear before the committees.

Fianna Fáil TD Sean Fleming, chair of the PAC, said the committees would help in bringing out information which would help the scoping inquiry.

The HSE Serious Incident Management Team has identified 209 women as having been affected by the scandal. Contact has been made with 205 of these women or their families. To date, 18 affected women have died.

An information line provided to women answered 771 calls on Wednesday, taking the total number of calls answered to 18,623.

The CervicalCheck information phone line can be contacted at 1800 45 45 55.