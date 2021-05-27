Shortfall in J&J deliveries puts vaccine target in doubt - Donnelly

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has warned of difficulties in the supply of Covid-19 vaccines which put in jeopardy Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s pledge that 82 per cent of the adult population will have received or been offered a first dose by the end of June.

He reported, however, very high rates of take-up of a Covid-19 vaccine and confirmed that half of the adult population will have received their first dose by the end of this week.

Speaking in the Dáil on Thursday morning, Mr Donnelly told Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane that it depended on supply.

He said the issue was “if sufficient supply is going to arrive here by the end of June and it is unclear if that is the case”.

The Minister said the Government only expected to receive half of the 470,000 projected doses of the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine by the end of June and in a worst-case scenario the State may only receive 60,000 doses.

He conceded that “it looks like a significant under-deliver of the Janssen vaccine”.

And he said there were still problems with the delivery of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

There would be an “adjustment” in delivery of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine but he said the company would deliver its contracted amount by the end of June.

However, he could not give a commitment that the pledge by the Taoiseach that 82 per cent of the adult population would receive or be offered their first dose by the end of June.

He said the take-up of the vaccine among those aged 60 -69 had reached 89 per cent while 86 per cent of the 50-59 cohort had registered and more than 70 per cent had received their first vaccination.

In the 40 to 49 age group, more than 45 per cent had registered or been vaccinate and nearly 100 per cent of those above 70 were vaccinated, he said.

The Minister told the Dáil that “yesterday Des O’Grady from Castleknock in Dublin received the 100,000th vaccination dose at Citywest, one of 280,000 doses in the past week which may increase”.

Last week over 300,000 doses were administered including almost 14,000 of the single-dose Janssen, he added.

The Janssen vaccine is especially useful for the programme because it requires only one shot. The other vaccines require two doses.