PPE stockpiled in case of second wave of Covid-19, says Varadkar

The Government is stockpiling Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in anticipation of a future second wave of Covid-19, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

A second wave, or spike in Covid-19 cases, or indeed another type of virus was possible, and it was important to be prepared, he told RTÉ’s 2FM on Wednesday.

When asked about the Government’s decision not to make face coverings mandatory, Mr Varadkar said experts disagreed on this issue.

He said the best evidence was that face masks were important in medical situations and “can be of benefit” on public transport or in shops.

The Taoiseach said face coverings are not “a magic shield” and that the Government will be undertaking a public information campaign on the correct way to wear face coverings and the importance of continuing good hand hygiene.

Mr Varadkar added that the campaign for the flu vaccine will also be “stepped up”, with a particular emphasis on health care workers. “We will be encouraging them to get the flu jab.”

The topic of face coverings has been discussed among the medical and health profession, with some experts calling for them to be made mandatory and others disagreeing.

Advice

Current advice from health officials in Ireland is that people are encouraged to wear coverings on public transport, shops and areas where people cannot maintain physical distancing.

Speaking earlier this week, chief medical officer Tony Holohan said Irish people can “do better” at wearing coverings to suppress the spread of the virus.

The National Public Health Emergency Team is also due to consider its advice for t he wearing of face coverings for over 60s.

Dr Cillian De Gascun, director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, said his recommendation is that people should wear face coverings if they are in a situation where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Today with Sarah McInerney show on Wednesday, Dr De Gascun said it had not been his intention, when commenting on cloth coverings at the Covid Committee on Tuesday, to cause confusion or reduce compliance.

He said his understanding of the most recent WHO recommendation, which was issued last weekend, was that cloth coverings can work for asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission.

“In that context it means previously we would have recommended masks for people who are symptomatic, masks have been used long before Covid-19 and will be used long into the future,” Dr De Gascun said.

“People who are symptomatic, anybody with a respiratory tract infection, if they can tolerate wearing a mask they should be wearing a mask when they go into hospital, to prevent onward transmission from somebody who is infected with something be it influenza or another human coronavirus.”

Masks are also used by healthcare workers to protect themselves when providing care to people who are infected with respiratory viruses, he added.

“What we’re talking about now is moving that out of the health care sector and into the community and the evidence around masks in the community - but there’s not a strong evidence base for it. Purely because a lot of the studies haven’t been done.

“We’re extrapolating from other viruses. We believe there is a role to play for masks or for cloth face coverings, but it’s only in the setting where physical distancing is not possible.”

Dr De Gascun said it was important “to get the nuance”: the absence of evidence doesn’t necessarily mean that it doesn’t work.

Currently, the public has been advised to not use medical-grade face masks, to ensure adequate supply remained for healthcare workers.

The new WHO guidance about medical-grade masks has not yet been reviewed by Nphet, he said.

There was good evidence that medical grade masks are better which was why they were worn by healthcare workers and why they should be preserved for healthcare workers, Dr De Gascun said.

‘Contaminate’

“There are other concerns, such as waste issues, if people don’t use [masks] appropriately they can increase risk.

If I’m wearing a face mask and I contaminate it then I can contaminate my hands and I can contaminate surfaces - so they are not a magic shield We also want to ensure that people continue to practice good hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette and physical distancing,” he added.

In an effort to clarify how to wear face coverings Dr De Gascun said they did not need to be worn in the open air or while driving a car.

“In essence these things need to be single-use. What we want people in the community to do is if they’re going to the shop or on public transport, when they get there, they put on the mask, sanitise their hands and do their shopping,” he said.

“When they come back out, whether to the open air or into their car they take off the mask, put it in a bag and sanitise their hands again. If it is a cloth one, you bring it home and you wash it at 60 degrees Celsius.”

Continued supply of medical-grade PPE was another reason behind Nphet’s recommendation to use non-medical face coverings.

The State ordered several consignments of medical-grade PPE as a result of “significant challenges” sourcing protective equipment during the peak of the pandemic as a result of high demand.

The most visible aspect of the State’s efforts to secure PPE has been the “airbridge” strategy, which saw Aer Lingus flights chartered by the HSE to ferry hundreds of millions of euros worth of equipment back from where it was sourced in China. At its peak, this was operating 35 flights per week.

On Wednesday afternoon, the world’s largest aircraft will land in Shannon airport to deliver a large consignment of PPE from China.