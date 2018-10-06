‘Grave concern’ plans for new maternity hospital project may collapse, judge says

There is “very grave concern” the planned development of the new National Maternity Hospital may collapse, the deputy chair of the Holles Street hospital has warned.

Mr Justice Nicholas Kearns, He was addressing the Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA) at its annual conference in Galway, said approval for commencement works on the €300 million project had not been given by the Department of Health.

He said work on the pharmacy and car park had to get under way by the end of the year under European energy legislative requirements for new buildings - and that if it did not happen “the whole project will effectively fold, and everything would go back to square one”.

He said there was a deadline of October 1st for this approval for commencement work to be provided but that this did not happen.

“This is a cause in Holles Street of very grave concern and it is shared in St Vincent’s,” the former president of the High Court said.

Under the current plans the new National Maternity Hospital would be relocated on the campus of St Vincent’s Hospital at Elm Park.

“It will be an absolute tragedy for the women of Ireland if this project were to be delayed in such a way that the viability of the project after so many years were to be frustrated in this way.”

Mr Justice Kearns said the withholding of approval dated back to the time when Holles Street brought a court challenge over the decision by the Minister for Health to establish a fourth inquiry into the death of Malek Thawley.

He said the Holles Street hospital had been completely vindicated by the trial judge in his ruling in the case.

The hospital was at a complete loss as to why this delay was taking place.

“This is a very, very serious matter,” he added.

Mr Justice Kearns told The Irish Times there was a perception in Holles St that the Department of Heath had an animus toward it arising from the judicial review proceedings it had brought.

An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission for the construction of the €300 million maternity hospital on a site in the middle of the St Vincent’s hospital campus in August 2017.

A spokeswoman for Minister for Health Simon Harris said he hoped to be in a position to update Government colleagues on the matter soon.

“The Minister is absolutely committed to the development of the National Maternity Hospital project.

“However, the Minister has also been clear on the importance of the detailed protections for the State’s investment and governance arrangements for the project, given its scale.

“Work is ongoing in this regard and the Minister hopes to be in a position to update Government and the hospitals shortly. “