Family of Stephen Lynch renew appeal for information on fatal hit-and-run

The family of a 31-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run incident in Tallaght have renewed their appeal for information on his murder.

Stephen Lynch was struck by a vehicle at Brookview Close on April 13th, 2017, and was pronounced dead a short time later. At the time, gardaí believed the father-of-three was involved in an altercation before he was deliberately run over. He had earlier asked the driver of the car to slow down.

His family told RTÉ’s Crimecall programme on Monday evening how much they miss their father and how they are looking for accountability for his death. “I couldn’t say a last goodbye to him. That’s the worst thing. This has affected our lives in the worst way possible. Every single day it’s killing us,” his eldest son Craig told the programme.

“Stephen packed a lifetime into his 31 years. I didn’t expect it to end like this,” his mother Vera said.

The gardaí continue to seek information from the public that could help the murder investigation.

“It may be the case with the passage of time or change in circumstances that people who felt they could not come forward previously may now feel more comfortable in doing so. We want to reassure anyone wishing to come forward with information that they will be treated sensitively,” said Superintendent Ian Lackey said.

Supt Lackey said the dead man was “trying to do the right thing” by asking people to “mind their driving” but for whatever reason they drove their care over him.

The car was later abandoned in the estate and some forensic matter has been recovered from it.

Supt Lackey said gardaí were satisfied there were people who knew what had happened but haven’t yet come forward.

He appealed to them to do so, and to “do the right thing for young people in the community,” as Mr Lynch had.

The investigation over the last four years has been extensive, he said, adding: “A little bit more might help us get it over the line”.

A reward is available through Crimestoppers for information that might lead to the arrest of those suspected of the crime.

Crimestoppers can be contacted at 1800 250 025.