Coronavirus: Schools, colleges and childcare facilities in Ireland to shut

Schools, colleges and other public facilities are set to close in the Republic from this evening for at least two weeks in response to the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking from Washington DC on Thursday Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the measures being announced today would remain in place until March 29th and would be kept under review.

NEW MEASURES

Schools, colleges and childcare facilities to close

Cultural institutions to close

Indoor gatherings of more than 100 people should be cancelled

Outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people should be cancelled

Public transport will continue to operate

People should continue to go to work, but those who can work from home should do so

Shops, cafes and restaurants to stay open

Measures begin at 6pm this evening and last until March 29th

From 6pm, schools, colleges and childcare facilities will close, Mr Varadkar said. Cultural institution will also close, he said.

The Government is also recommending that indoor gatherings of more than 100 people - and outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people - be cancelled.

People should continue to go to work if they can, but those who are able to work from home should do so, he added.

Shops and supply chains will remain open, the Taoiseach said, and cafes and restaurants can remain open. He also said people should minimise social interaction where possible.

Public transport will continue to operate.

Mr Varadkar did not comment on the US travel ban announced last night. The ban applies to visitors from most European states, but not Ireland.

Speaking after the announcement of the new measures, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said the measures being introduced were unprecedented in their scale and effect across society.

“Never before has such drastic action been taken in face of a public health threat,” he told a press briefing in Government Buildings.

This was not being taken lightly but was based on the advice of the best public health experts, Mr Coveney said.

“The irony is that in order to pull together we are asking people to stay apart. The closures proposed will disrupt the everyday connectivity that makes us who we are.”

The days and weeks ahead will be difficult, Mr Coveney warned, but the Government cannot succeed on its own.

The Dáil is to sit next week to pass emergency legislation; the Dáil is regarded as a workplace, as opposed to a mass gathering.

Social distancing

In a statement, the Department of Education said all pupils, from pre-school to third level, are urged to practice social distancing, and to minimise physical contact with each other.

In order to minimise the impact on teaching, the department said schools will be asked to continue to plan lessons and to provide online resources where possible.

“Schools are asked to prioritise supporting exam classes to continue to prepare for State examinations,” said the department, adding that physical classes in universities and higher education facilities would not be held.

Minister for Education Joe McHugh said he was deeply conscious of the impact the closures would have on students, their families and the wider community. “This is a necessary and proportionate measure that we are taking as a pro-active measure to help contain the threat of Covid-19,” he said.

Mr McHugh said: “This is the right decision at the right time. It is taken in the best interests of our children, our young people, our school and college communities and our wider society.”

The situation would remain under review, he said, and any change to the measures would be communicated widely. Pupils should take their books and learning materials home with them this evening, he said.

“This is a time where we all need to work together for the best possible outcome for our students,” he said. “The support of everyone across the sector is vital, as we all strive to ensure that this threat is dealt with as effectively as possible.”

Essential services

The Mater Hospital announced it is limiting activity to essential services from Thursday.

The announcement comes a day after the first death from coronavirus was recorded in the Republic.

In a statement on Thursday, the hospital said all outpatient appointments and elective surgeries would be “limited to essential services only until further notice”.

It said: “The Mater regrets the impact that this will have on our patients but these new arrangements are necessary in order to deal with the impact of Covid-19.”

Patients whose appointments are being deferred will be contacted by phone, the hospital said, adding every effort is being made to manage and control the spread of coronavirus.

“Our staff across every part of the hospital are carrying out Trojan work around the clock to deal with the virus, care for those infected and to protect and care for other patients in the hospital,” it said.

Visitor restrictions remain in place at the hospital. The only visitors allowed are those visiting patients in critical care, vulnerable young adults or those whose loved ones are receiving end-of-life care, the hospital said. No children are permitted to visit the hospital.

The first death from the disease occurred on Wednesday at Naas Generl Hospital. The patient, an elderly woman, had an underlying condition that was terminal.

“The death took place in the last 24 hours. The diagnosis was part of the certification of the death of the individual,” chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said on Wednesday night.

A number of other patients in hospital with the disease are understood to be seriously ill.

The National Public Health Emergency Team said on Wednesday evening that containment measures would now be enhanced. It asked members of the public to “consider how to limit your social interactions” and to “avoid indoor, crowded spaces”, shaking hands and “close personal contact”.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) for the first time yesterday labelled the coronavirus a pandemic, adding Italy and Iran were on the front line of the disease and other countries would soon join them.