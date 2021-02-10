Coronavirus: 1,006 new cases and 54 further deaths reported in the State

There have been a further 54 deaths related to Covid-19 reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), with the fatalities among people ranging in age from 48 to 104.

This brings to 3,794 the total number of deaths of people with the virus during the 11-month pandemic.

Of the newly reported deaths from the disease, 45 occurred in February, five in January and four are still being investigated. The median age of those who died was 86 years.

A further 1,006 confirmed cases of the disease were notified to Nphet, bring

ing the total known number of cases of the coronavirus disease in the State to 205,939.

The national incidence rate of the disease over the past 14 days is 312 cases for every 100,000 with Monaghan, the most infected county, reporting double this level, at 624 cases per 100,000.

The counties with the next highest incidence rate of the virus are Waterford with 435 cases per 100,000 people, Carlow with 407.5, Wexford with 406.8 and Dublin with 402.6 cases per 100,000.

Roscommon has the lowest incidence rate with 131.7 cases per 100,000 over the past 14 days.

Among the new 1,006 cases of the disease, 65 per cent were under 45 years of age and the median age age is 35. Some 516 people were in Dublin, 63 in Cork and 46 in Galway.

Latest vaccination figures show that an additional 1,000 people received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Sunday and a further 2,489 people received their second dose that day.

In total, 240,487 doses of the vaccine had been administered as of Sunday, including to 152,654 people who have received their first dose. Of those, 86,833 people had received their second dose.

There were 1,032 people in hospital with Covid-19 on Wednesday morning - down from 1,104 the previous day - and 173 people in intensive care units, five fewer people than a day earlier.

There were an additional 40 people admitted to hospital and 91 people discharged over the previous 24 hours.

Reopening

Earlier Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed there will not be a significant re-opening of the economy after March 5th.

Mr Martin told the the Dáil on Wednesday that there were still be just over 1,000 people in hospital with Covid-19. “The numbers are still 25 per cent higher than the April peak”, last year.

They had to “get the numbers down to very low levels and keep them there. And that will inform our approach to the post March 5th period and there will not be a significant reopening of many sectors of our economy.”

Current restrictions are in place until that date when the Government will announce any changes. March 5th has been set as a date when some Covid-19 restrictions may be lifted if the number of infections continue to fall. The possibility has been floated – including by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar – that people could be allowed to meet friends or family outdoors and that work on construction sites could resume. But education and a return to school are the priority.

Mr Martin has said the Cabinet will discuss increasing the fine for non-essential travel abroad from €500 to €2,000.

Speaking in the Dáil he said “there is a sense that €500 is not a sufficient disincentive to travel abroad - the Government is considering increasing that to €2,000 to act as a significant deterrent”.

Legislation will be introduced next week on mandatory quarantining.

Contact tracing

Meanwhile changs to close-contact testing means individuals who have had contact with Covid-19 cases may have their 14-day restriction period shortened if they are not showing symptoms.

On Wednesday, the HSE reintroduced twice-testing of close contacts of positive cases – on day zero and day 10 since their last exposure to the case – allowing close contacts to end their restricted movements if they receive a “not detected” result from the day 10 test and are asymptomatic.

Previously, since the resumption of the testing of close contacts on January 29th, close contacts were tested just once, on day five, but were still required to continue restricting their movements for 14 days regardless of whether the day five test produced a “not detected” result.

The HSE introduced the testing changes on Wednesday after the recommendation was made by the State’s chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan, in the latest letter to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, dated February 4th and just published by the Department of Health.

“This could shorten the period of restrictions,” said the HSE’s national lead for testing and tracing, Niamh O’Beirne.

She said if a close contact has the test on the morning of day 10, they will be released from their restricted movements if the second test comes back negative and they have no symptoms.

Dr Holohan recommended the changes after the State’s health service regulator, the Health Information and Quality Authority, updated its analysis on the impact of different testing.