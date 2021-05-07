New parking fines to come into force in Dublin from next month

New fines for illegal parking on footpaths, bus lanes and cycle lanes in Dublin will come into force next month.

The on-the-spot fines will be €40, half the current Dublin city clamping charge. However, the council’s traffic department said, the fines will “complement” rather than replace clamping in the city.

Parking enforcement officer Dermot Stevenson said the fines would be issued for the specific offences of blocking clearways, cycle tracks and bus lanes; footpath parking; non-commercial parking in loading bays; and illegal coach parking. The system would be introduced on a 12-month trial basis from June 1st after which it will be assessed for possible permanent implementation.

“Dublin City Council needs an additional form of enforcement in order to keep the city moving. Vehicles illegally parked on a short-term basis can disrupt the flow of traffic and cause problems for pedestrians and cyclists. We have done extensive research with other local authorities in recent months and we believe that this additional enforcement tool will increase parking compliance in key areas,” he said.

While clamping would continue to be used the council said, it was not always the best option for stopping the obstruction of foot paths and cycle or bus lanes. The option of relocating the vehicle to another area involved waiting on a tow truck, which gave the offending motorist time to drive away without penalty. Similarly when one vehicle is clamped, other motorists committing the offence drove away before clamps could be applied to their vehicles.

The fines will be implemented by the council’s clamping contractor DSPS, with around 10 per cent of workers being authorised to issue fines as an alternative to clamping.

The chairman of the council’s transport committee Independent councillor Christy Burke said footpath parking was a particular problem in the city.

“This initiative is welcome and we would ask all people to park legally and ensure that footpaths are kept clear. Parking illegally on footpaths blocks access for the mobility and visually impaired users, for people with buggies and any action which reduces this parking is to be supported.”