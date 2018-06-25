Hot weather warning issued as temperatures to hit 30 degrees

Met Éireann has issued a weather warning for high temperatures across the country for the rest of the week.

The status yellow warning was issued at 6am on Monday and is in place until 9pm on Friday. The forecaster said temperatures will reach 27 degrees in places on Monday and are expected to rise to 30 degrees later this week.

Monday will be very warm with spells of hazy sunshine. Highest temperatures will be between 24 and 27 degrees. Met Eireann said values will be a little lower in many coastal areas due to onshore sea breezes with some patches of sea mist at times on parts of the northwest coast.

It will be dry and mostly clear overnight with lowest temperatures between 12 and 16 degrees.

Hot

Tuesday will be another hot day with top temperatures of between 25 and 28 degrees.