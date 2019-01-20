Portarlington national school to reopen after structural checks

The first of the school buildings examined during a second phase of structural checks is to reopen on Monday.

Presentation Convent national school in Portarlington, Co Laois, was checked over the weekend in the first of the new phase of checks on schools built by Western Building Systems.

It is one of a group of 42 schools built by the company which were at the centre of structural concerns last year.

Further checks on other schools are to take place over coming weekends.