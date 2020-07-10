Children who go abroad must self-isolate for 14 days before return to school in September

Parents must ensure any child who goes on holiday abroad self-isolates for two weeks before schools reopen, the Department of Education secretary general has said.

Speaking at the Oireachtas special committee on Covid-19 response, Seán Ó Foghlú, secretary general at the Department of Education, said Government wanted to see all children return to school for full days of classes as “safely and as normally as possible”.

He said the department will publish detailed guidelines on the re-opening of schools by the end of the month however, he urged parents to ensure children who travel abroad for summer holidays self-isolate for 14 days before they return to school in September.

The department is scheduled to issue re-opening guidelines to schools by the end of July so that principals and teachers have time to prepare ahead of September, the secretary general told the committee. The plan will also include information on breakfast clubs, after-school clubs and children receiving school meals, he said.

Mr Ó Foghlú said “significant additional staff” would be needed across schools and that the department hoped to create “more full time posts”

He acknowledged that online “blended learning” was not working for all students and said that while the department was preparing contingency distance learning plans in case of a second virus spike, the focus was on getting children back into school as soon as possible.

Mr Ó Foghlú said additional funding would be made available to schools to pay for personal protective equipment (PPE) and additional hygiene equipment but said he hoped PPE use would remain limited in school settings. He did not give an exact figure for these costs but said estimates were being prepared.

Asked whether children would have to wear masks in school, Mr Ó Foghlú said health advice did not indicate school students needed to use PPE but that children over 13 should be encouraged to wear face masks. Children using public transport may also have to use masks while teachers working in close proximity to students may have to wear visors, he added.

Mr Ó Foghlú said his department was in discussions with Bus Éireann about arranging school transport and that a national tender was underway.

School attendance when ill

He added that it was “vital” for parents, staff and students to “change the culture” of attending school with a cold or runny nose. Keeping the coronavirus out of schools will be key in ensuring schools can re-open and remain open and students, their families and staff should take personal responsibility to stay home if they feel unwell or display any Covid-19 symptoms, he said.

The inability of a children to attend school because of sickness will be noted so that students are not overly penalised for days missing from class, said Mr Ó Foghlú.

“I think we have to be very careful that there may be children who have disengaged and we don’t want to turn off the light for them after 20 days missing. We need to find ways to engage to ensure this risk of non-engagement doesn’t give rise to high levels of non-attendance.”

He acknowledged that a certain degree of flexibility would be needed in figuring out how physical distancing would work in schools and said focusing on the issue too much could be “potentially counterproductive” for children’s education.

“Reopening our schools is not just a matter of achieving a certain minimum physical distancing, it is about getting students reengaged for learning, socialising with their peers, for some preparing for exams for others, transitioning to school life.”

The 200 school construction projects which were taking place prior to Covid-19 lockdown have “largely all remobilised” and the department is satisfied contingency arrangements will be available for schools in need of additional space, he said.

Asked how many schools were struggling to find additional space to accommodate for social distancing, Hubert Loftus, assistant secretary to the department of education, said only a “small fraction, a handful are acutely affected”.

Mr Loftus added that the most acute cases were “no more than a dozen” and that his department would be working with schools individually “where there are pinch points to be managed”.

Mr Ó Foghlú said the department was conscious of the different layouts between large urban schools and small rural schools and that it was working on a range of options to ensure classrooms are made as safe as possible.