Arts profile: ‘I knew that I absolutely loved Irish’

I had no idea about where I saw myself in terms of a career, but I knew that I absolutely loved Irish and I thought if I stuck with what I loved then something would eventually materialise. The attraction of an arts degree was that I could keep my options open.

The year immediately following my graduation I was working for UCC’s students’ union. I ran for a full-time position and thankfully was elected as commercial and communications officer.

After finishing up that year, I secured a role with Fáilte Ireland and I worked to promote Ireland as a business tourism destination.

I’m beginning a new career adventure with Ibec as part of the technology team. I will be joining the team as a public affairs executive where I will be responsible for event management and public relations.

The variety offered in the degree has certainly led to me having varied career choices.

I have no additional qualification to my arts degree and here I am, a language graduate, about to begin work in the tech sector. While it is in an event-management capacity, I don’t have a concrete qualification in event management.

It’s the strength of the degree and the confidence that is put into us that lends itself to us as graduates so we can just slot into any working environment.