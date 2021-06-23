Reward offered for information in relation to killing of former BBC presenter

Crimestoppers and the family of a former BBC TV announcer who was beaten to death in his home in Co Down in 2019 are offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in relation to the killing.

The body of 68-year-old widower Mike Kerr was discovered in his house in Birch Drive in Bangor after neighbours became suspicious after he had not taken in his bins.

Mr Kerr, who was a radio and TV announcer with BBC Northern Ireland in the 1970s and 1980s, had been the victim of a “vicious, sustained and violent beating,” police have previously said.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said it believes Mr Kerr was attacked in his home between 2pm on Sunday, November 17th, and 9.15am on Monday, November 18th, 2019.

“Thursday, 24 June would have been Mike’s 70th birthday,” said Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Shaw of the PSNI’s major investigation team on Wednesday.

“This should have been a time for family celebrations, a time of great joy for Mike and his family. However the stark reality is the only place his family can visit Mike on his birthday is at his graveside. The callous actions of Mike’s killer or killers have made sure there are no more birthdays to celebrate; no more family gatherings.”

Det Ch Insp Shaw continued: “Michael, who was known as Mike, was murdered sometime between 2pm on Sunday November 17th 2019 when he was last seen, and the morning of Monday, November 18th when he failed to leave the house according to his normal routine.

“I still believe that answers to Mike’s murder lie within the community and I am appealing for the public’s help. Mike’s killers would have had bloodstained clothes and you may have noticed someone you know acting strangely.

“I am appealing to the public to help us remove whoever murdered Mike from their community by bringing any information they have to either the police or to Crimestoppers.”

CCTV images of two individuals the PSNI wishes to speak with. Photograph: PSNI

Det Ch Insp Shaw said she was releasing CCTV footage of two people who may be able to assist with the investigation.

“These two people can be seen on CCTV, walking along Birch Drive in the early hours of Monday 18th November at 4.41am,” she said.

“These two people may have seen something important or may have information that could help me with my enquiries. I would ask for these two people or anyone who knows who they are to contact police.”

Crimestoppers and the victim’s family are offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information the charity exclusively receives – either online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555 111 – that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Mr Kerr’s murder.