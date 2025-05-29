Garden centre owner and another man appear in court over €5.3m drug seizure

Joseph Sherry (61), of Smithborough, Co Monaghan, and Matthew Farrell (63), of Kingscourt, Co Cavan, appeared before Judge Eirinn McKiernan on Thursday. Photograph: iStock

Two men aged in their 60s have appeared in court in connection with the seizure of heroin and cocaine valued at €5.3 million.

Joseph Sherry (61), of Allagesh, Smithborough, Co Monaghan, and Matthew Farrell (63), of Lisagoan, Kingscourt, Co Cavan, appeared before Judge Eirinn McKiernan at a special sitting of Navan District Court on Thursday.

The men are charged with unlawful possession of drugs and possession for sale or supply at a premises at Leggagh, Castletown, Navan, on May 27th.

Mr Farrell, a garden centre owner, made no reply when charged, Detective Garda Paul Cullen told the court.

Detective Garda Ben McGarry gave evidence of having charged Mr Sherry, who made no reply.

Judge McKiernan said she was refusing bail due to the seriousness of the charges.

She remanded both in custody to appear by video link before Trim District Court on June 3rd.