Man in critical condition after Co Limerick assault

A young man is in a critical condition in hospital after he was stabbed during an alleged assault in Newcastle West, Co Limerick on Saturday evening.

The 21-year-old victim was stabbed “in the torso”, Garda sources said.

Sources also confirmed that gardaí recovered a knife which they believed was used in the stabbing.

Gardaí said they were investigating reports that the incident arose out of a personal dispute involving the children of two separate parties.

The stabbing occurred at Maiden Street, in the West Limerick town, at around 5pm.

A rear yard of a property in the town was sealed off by gardaí. They confirmed that a technical examination of the yard was being conducted by forensic gardaí.

A man aged in his late 20s was arrested at the scene and was being questioned at Newcastle West Garda Station.

Footage from security cameras on Maiden Street and its surrounds were being harvested by detectives and gardaí were conducting house-to-house enquiries in the area.

Appealing for witnesses, gardaí stated they were investigating “a serious assault”.

“One man (21 years) was removed to University Hospital Limerick and is in a critical condition. The scene is currently preserved,” they added.

“One male (late 20s) was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Newcastle West Garda Station.”

Gardaí appealed for “any persons who were in the vicinity of Maiden Street or who can assist them with their investigation” to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650, or the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111, or any Garda station.

The injured man is being treated at University Hospital Limerick.